Michael Allen Walker, age 47, of Ithaca, MI, passed away unexpectedly while at work Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Ithaca, MI, on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:00 P.M., with Pastor Jeff Reser officiating. Burial will follow at the North Star Cemetery, North Star, MI. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. at the funeral home. Michael was born in Fort Leonard Wood, MO on November 6, 1972, the son of Michael and Elizabeth (Crandall) Walker. He graduated from Oscoda High School with the class of 1991. Michael earned a Bachelors Degree in Criminal Justice/Sociology from CMU in 1996 where he was captain of the CMU men's basketball team. In 1994, Michael met the love of his life Wendy Lee Bovee while in college. They later married and were blessed with two boys, Sage and Stone. He treasured his family and was always very involved in the boys' sports and activities. Time spent hunting and fishing was important to him and he enjoyed family time at "The Cabin" in Barton City. Michael was an avid arborist and greatly enjoyed developing his tree sanctuary. He had a great love of music, playing the guitar and singing for his family and friends. He loved spending time on his boat with friends at Foote Pond. Michael was the entertainer in all things and always ready for a party. At 6'10", he was often asked how tall he was and would answer that he was a "Horse Jockey". Michael had a gift for working with at risk youth and was a social worker for Shiawassee County for nearly 20 years. He loved his job and his work family. He was selfless and courageous. He helped anyone in need and always put others ahead of himself. He brought a positive attitude to any situation and always had a smile. Michael was passionate about life and a vocal supporter of his boy "Donny Trump"! Michael is survived by his wife Wendy, sons: Sage and Stone Walker, brother Cary (Lisa) Walker, mother-in-law Kathleen (Alan) Friesen, father-in-law Greg Bovee, 4 brothers-in-law: Troy (Amber) Bovee, Chad (Mary Lynn) Bovee, Justin (Stephanie) Bovee, Cody (Ana'Lisa Marshall) Bovee; many nieces and nephews, his beloved dog Koda and cat Luna. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, 2 siblings: David Walker and Kim Dolehanty; and mother-in-law Paula Bovee. Memorials may be made to Michael's family for the education of his boys. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Ithaca, MI. Online condolences can be made at



