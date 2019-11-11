|
|
Michael Ben Foust passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice House in Sarasota, Fla. He was born March 9, 1943 in Cedarvale, Kan., to Dale and June (Day) Foust. He attended Cowley County Community College in Arkansas City, Kan., where he eventually raised his family and worked for Rodeo Meats, Total Petroleum, and owned a barbecue business. He moved to Mount Pleasant, Mich., where he married his wife Fran Toth MacLean in 2005, and retired in 2011 to Sarasota. He is survived by his wife Fran (Toth) Foust; brother Joe Foust (Kathy); daughters Paige (Tom) Penner, Suzanne (Todd) Puntney, Piper (Richard) Njoroge, Jennifer (Jeff) Henry; stepsons James MacLean and Jason MacLean; grandchildren Ryan and Mara Penner, Caroline, Audrey and Lillian Puntney, Dawson and Sophie Chindamo, and Kate, Jack and Cara Henry; mother to his four daughters Leslie (Lemert) Foust. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Judy McCall. A Celebration of Life will be in January in Sarasota, Fla., and during the summer in Arkansas City, Kan. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice House, Sarasota, Fla. In the words of Baxter Black, his favorite cowboy poet, he’s gone to “the ranch he’s always dreamed of but never knew he’d find.”
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 12, 2019