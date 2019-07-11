Morning Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maier Family Funeral Home
5483 W. Weidman Road
Weidman, MI 48893
989-644-5000
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL WELSH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL E. WELSH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL E. WELSH Obituary
Welsh, Michael E., age 56, of Weidman passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at home. Michael was born on June 18, 1963 to Kenneth L. and Barbara J. (Siders) Welsh in Adrian, Michigan. On November 13, 2015 Michael married Roy H. Dalrymple in Mt. Pleasant, MI. Michael liked to play games on the computer, photography and reading stories. Michael is survived by his life partner Roy H. Dalrymple, Sister Denise (Kirk) Cornell and mother-in-law Nancy Dalrymple. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Barbara Welsh. Funeral services for Michael will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at the Maier Family Funeral Home. The family will meet with friends from 2-3 P.M. on Sunday. Burial will take place on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Memorials Gardens, Tecumseh, Michigan.The family asks that you consider making a donation in Michael’s name to Hospice of Michigan. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.The family has entrusted arrangements to Maier Family Funeral Homes, Weidman 989-644-5000.
Published in Morning Sun on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maier Family Funeral Home
Download Now