Welsh, Michael E., age 56, of Weidman passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at home. Michael was born on June 18, 1963 to Kenneth L. and Barbara J. (Siders) Welsh in Adrian, Michigan. On November 13, 2015 Michael married Roy H. Dalrymple in Mt. Pleasant, MI. Michael liked to play games on the computer, photography and reading stories. Michael is survived by his life partner Roy H. Dalrymple, Sister Denise (Kirk) Cornell and mother-in-law Nancy Dalrymple. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Barbara Welsh. Funeral services for Michael will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at the Maier Family Funeral Home. The family will meet with friends from 2-3 P.M. on Sunday. Burial will take place on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Memorials Gardens, Tecumseh, Michigan.The family asks that you consider making a donation in Michael’s name to Hospice of Michigan. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.The family has entrusted arrangements to Maier Family Funeral Homes, Weidman 989-644-5000.
Published in Morning Sun on July 12, 2019