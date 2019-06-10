|
White, Michael Earl 'Papa', age 62, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, at St. Mary's of Michigan in Saginaw. Funeral Services for Mike will be held at Warriner Hall Plachta Auditorium on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Felix Martinez officiating. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Thursday, June 13, from 12 noon to 6 p.m. Visitation will continue at Plachta Auditorium the day of the service from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Pleasant Community Tennis. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel and Warriner Hall Plachta Auditorium. Mike was born on February 11, 1957, in Detroit, the son of Early and Constance (Willis) White. He married Frances Hart on May 21, 1994. Mike was a Michigan State Trooper for 28 years. Mike was a chaplain for Central Michigan University Football Team and was a pastor at Faith Community Church. Mike's infectious smile and encouraging spirit was a blessing as he served the communities in the Central Michigan area as the community service trooper. Mike is survived by his wife, Frances White; children, Shallon Hoskins and Justin White; grandchildren, Xavier, Elleonna, Ira, and Azella; siblings, Karen (Worrell) Lee, Terry (Barbara) Collins, Kim White, and Kevin White; and many nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Janice Merchant, Hubert A. Collins, Bruce Collins, Sr., and Alvin Collins, Sr.
