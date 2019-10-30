Morning Sun Obituaries
Michael Gene Davidson

Age 77, of Alma, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Woodland Hospice in Mt. Pleasant. He was born August 24, 1942 in Alma the son of Frances “Swede” and Evelyn Joy (Mier) Davidson. He was a graduate of Alma High School and served his country in the United States Army during Vietnam from July 9, 1964, until his honorable discharge on June 30, 1966. Mike worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator with Local 324 Operators Union for over 20 years, retiring in 2009. He was a member of the St. Louis and Moose Lodge. He enjoyed fishing and traveling. Mike’s true passion was spending time with his family and many close friends. Mike is survived by his son, Shane (Stephanie) Davidson; his daughter, Shannon Davidson; seven grandchildren, Cansas (Jacalynn), McKenna, Caydence, Tyler, Braven, Hayden, AnDrew; two great-grandchildren, Kynlee and Hudson; a brother, James (Teresa) Davidson; sister-in-law, Karol Davidson; nieces and nephew, Magen, Zach (Lyndsey), Evelyn (Brock); great-nieces and nephews, Madison, Nolan, Lennon, Corbin, Evie, Declan and many special friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Bill Davidson and companion of many years, Fran Cleveland. A memorial gather will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 12-4 pm at the St. Louis with military honors to take place 12:30 pm. Private family interment will be held in Riverside Cemetery, Alma. Those desiring, may make memorial donations to the St. Louis . Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. To view Mike’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 31, 2019
