|
|
Michael James Dow, 40, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 11, 2020, as a result of an automobile accident. He was born September 25, 1979, in Lansing, Michigan, son of Craig M. and Diane M. (Merrow) Dow. A 1998 graduate of Shepherd High School, Michael was a self-employed drywaller with great attention to detail. Known to be a prankster, Michael was a fun-loving, fearless person with a smile that could light up a room. He enjoyed any outdoor activity including hunting, fishing, shooting guns, and gardening. He cherished his time spent with friends and enjoyed a good game of darts in their league. It gave him great delight to watch his children-by-heart, Kyle and Briana, grow during 4-H as well as watching the many sporting events in which they participated. Michael had an infectious sense of humor and a heart of gold. His love and concern for his family and friends was immeasurable, always taking time to help those in need. His spirit lives on in all who knew him, especially within his family whom he loved dearly. Michael is survived by his one true love, Kristal Wilcken and Michael’s children-at-heart, Kyle Bixby and Briana Bixby; mother, Diane Merrow (Dennis Dull) of Bluffton, SC; father and stepmother, Craig and Ongria Dow of Shepherd; three siblings and their spouses, Matthew and Amanda Dow of Petoskey, Michelle and Brian Lape of Bluffton, SC, and Marie Dow of Mt. Pleasant; nieces and nephews, Sabrina, Katelin, Olivia, Brooke-Lynn, Grace, Alisyn, and Noah; paternal grandmother, Ardyth Dow of Mulliken; maternal grandmother, Betty Merrow of Bluffton, SC; stepsiblings, Mallory O’Dell (Trenton Wilson) and Patrick O’Dell; and extended family, Aubrey Dull and Nathan Dull. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Durwood Dow; and maternal grandfather, Dossie Merrow. The family will receive friends at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home on Sunday, March 15, from 2-6 p.m. and on Monday from 10-11 a.m. On Sunday, only, everyone is encouraged to where MSU attire as that was Michael’s favorite team. A celebration of his life will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 11 a.m. A luncheon will immediately follow in Lincoln Reception Center (attached to the funeral home). Memorial contributions may be made to Isabella County 4-H. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit:
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 13, 2020