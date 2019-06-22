|
age 53, of Mt. Pleasant passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 18, 2019. A Celebration of Life for Mike will be held Saturday, June 29, at 2 p.m. at 3715 S. Genuine Road, Mt. Pleasant. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Envelopes will be available at the memorial dinner. Mike was born on January 4, 1966, in Houghton Hancock, the son of John and Carol Makela. He married Kimberly Lyon on September 5, 2003. He enjoyed working for Meridian Restoration for the last 29 years, and took pride in working with his sons. Mike was dedicated to his family. He loved spending time during cookouts, watching and playing with the grandkids. His daughter was the apple of his eye and could do no wrong in his eyes. He enjoyed watching movies and playing video games. Mike is survived by his wife, Kimberly; children, Monica (Thomas) Makela, Michael (Audrey) Makela, Jr., and Mark (Amanda) Makela; grandchildren, DeArias, Anthony, Natellie, Jonny, Laci, Maci, Lyanna, and one more on the way; father, John Makela; siblings, John (Deb) Makela, Karen Lacross, Kelly Makela, Kim Makela, Tamara Bruneau, Tonya Makela (Joe Dubois), Tarri (Joe) Funke, step-sister Laurie (Richard) Richards of Alma and Alan Yowell; and many nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Carol (Wes) Kahkonen; step-mother, Delores Makela; brother-in-law, Kyle Lacross; and several other loved ones. You may view Mike’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on June 23, 2019