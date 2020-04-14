|
|
Michael Skowneski, 62, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at his residence. He was born August 7, 1957, in Detroit, Michigan, son of Donald R. and Freida E. (Turley) Skowneski. Michael graduated from Chippewa Hills High School in 1976. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1976-1980. On October 10, 1992, he married Barbara Thelen. Michael was employed by USDA and he worked in the Department of Agriculture in the Protective operations branch. He is survived by his mother, Freida Augustine of Mt. Pleasant; siblings, Mark Skowneski of Clinton Township and Marlette Clinkscale of Mt. Pleasant; stepdaughters Becky (Bebe) Scott and Elizabeth Brock; grandchildren Taty’ana Brock, Jasmyn Scott and Robert Gibson; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Roland Augustine; wife, Barbara Skowneski; and grandmother, Catherine Hoff. Michael has been cremated and the family is planning a future service to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please memorial contributions may be made to The . To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit:
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 15, 2020