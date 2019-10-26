|
Michael Stephen Marsh, of Farwell, died October 23. He took his own life after many years’ struggle with clinical depression. A memorial reception will be held Friday, November 1, from 4-8 p.m. at Clark Family Funeral Chapel in Mt. Pleasant. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Community Mental Health or to Woodland Hospice. Michael was born in Fort Sill, OK, in 1965 to Lowell and Judith (Duvall) Marsh. A military family, they moved frequently around the country and overseas before settling in Evart, Michigan, where Michael (Mike to his friends and family) would meet his wife of more than 30 years, Danielle (Ladd) Marsh. He served briefly in the US Army until an injury during training disqualified him for further service. He left the armed forces to pursue a degree in outdoor recreation and parks services at Central Michigan University. In 1990, he took a position with Isabella County Parks and Recreation, where he continued to work for the remainder of his 29 year career, eventually reaching the position of Parks Supervisor. He oversaw countless projects to improve the county’s parks and recreation spaces, as well as helping to facilitate programming that brought the community together, from setting up art events to supervising Eagle Scout projects. Mike was deeply human, with all the flaws and joys it brings. Though depression made it difficult for him to share his emotions, there will never be any doubt how truly and deeply he loved his wife Danielle and his daughters, Caitlin Marsh and Christina (Marsh) Stemple. Mike was steadfastly proud of his girls, in all of their accomplishments, no matter how small. Though he claimed not to be an animal person, he could always be convinced to allow just one more cat, dog, rabbit, chicken, or horse. He loved picking out gifts to donate to a local Secret Santa program. He could fix just about anything, except the Lions perennially disappointing performance, and loved to learn. He was kind and generous, though he would have hated such a sentimental description of himself. In so many ways, he will be missed. Mike is survived by his two daughters, Caitlin Marsh and Christina (Marsh) Stemple and his wife Danielle, as well as his mother Judith, brothers Timothy and Jeffrey, and sister Barbara. He was preceded in death by his father, Lowell. You may view Michael’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 27, 2019