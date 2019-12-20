|
Michelle Joanne Terry passed away peacefully on December 14, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born to Robert and Betty Terry August 16, 1953 in Albion, MI, she spent her elementary through high school years in this small southern Michigan college town. When Michelle graduated from Albion High School in 1971 she already knew what she would dedicate her life to. Enrolling in Central Michigan University's Special Education program that fall she never wavered from her path. She completed her undergraduate degree in 1975, just in time to meet the challenges of groundbreaking national and state legislation requiring all children with disabilities to attend school from ages 3 to 26. Michelle was part of a generation of fledgling educators who were about to collide with the decades of societal neglect and deprivation afforded our community's largely institutionalized school-aged children and young adults. This young wave of Teachers, Paraprofessionals, PT's, OT's, Speech and Language Pathologists, Recreational Therapists, Social Workers, Psychologists, Supervisors and their Administrative Assistants basically reinvented Special Education on the fly during those early years. Over the course of the next 41 years Michelle continued to hone her craft, completing her Masters and focusing on students with severe emotional impairments. Kids with cognitive, learning, social, and emotional issues that made it difficult for them to adjust to the school environment would come to her classroom and thrive. A staunch believer in union rights, Michelle served as an MEA officer for most of her career; facilitating grievances, ensuring contractual compliance, and tirelessly negotiating to improve wages and benefits for our community's educators... earning the respect of her colleagues and administrators alike. Michelle's drive to contribute to her community found another outlet over the years, the activities and charitable events sponsored by Dan and Lois Breidenstein of the Bird Bar and Grill. A longtime volunteer at Mt. Pleasant's Summer Festival, a regular clerk at both the annual Bird Auction and the notorious Bird Bowl-A-Thon, Michelle loved helping to give something back to her adopted hometown while having a blast with her friends. Michelle's pride and joy in her family grew with every year. She is survived by her partner of 33 years, Steve Cohoon, her amazing daughters Wendy (Andy) Rockwood and Meghan (Rob) Coughlin; six grandkids Wesley, Emily, Sydney, MacKenzie, Caleb, and Benjamin; and brother Jim Terry. A celebration of Michelle's life will take place at The Bird in the spring. In lieu of flowers the family suggests any contributions be made to the Chippewa River District Library.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 22, 2019