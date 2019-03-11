Mikki Luann Ludwick passed away suddenly on March 4th 2019 at her home in Ypsilanti, Michigan. She was 56 years old, she was born July 2, 1962 in Mount Pleasant, Michigan to Bob and Luann Ludwick. Mikki grew up in Alma, Michigan and graduated from Alma, High School. She moved to Tucson, Arizona. In Tucson she went to Advanced Beauty College and graduated with the class of 1982. We have always said she was the best hair dresser we have ever known. She had a real talent and should have gone to Hollywood and coiffed the stars. She was an avid baseball fan and loved her Detroit Tigers and second favorite team, the Arizona Diamondbacks. She loved cats and rescued as many as she possibly could. She is survived by her parents, Bob and Luann Ludwick of Mesa, Arizona, brother, Fred (Cheryl) of Queen Creek, Arizona, sister Ricki' (Mark) Doty, of Gilbert, Arizona, brother, Brad of Mesa, Arizona. She leaves behind several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles as well as many friends. Two special friends; Deb Starkey of Ypsilanti, Michigan and Kirt Burt of Rapid City South Dakota. She is pre deceased by her grandparents ; Roy and Opal Ludwick of Alma, Michigan and Fred and Arlene Sigourney of St. Louis, Michigan. We are complying with Mikki's wish to be cremated. Generations Funeral Home of Ann Arbor, MI is handling arrangements. Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary