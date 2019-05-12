|
Mildred Elaine Hall, age 85, of Ithaca, MI, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Masonic Pathways, Alma, MI. A Memorial Service will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes Ithaca, MI, at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, with Pastor Doug Tester officiating. A Private burial will take place at later date at Ithaca Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 2-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Ithaca, MI. Mildred was born in Hamilton Township, Michigan on May 7, 1934, the daughter of George Eugene and Dorothy Dailia (Biddinger) Whitaker. Millie married Max L. Hall on January 29, 1954 in Ithaca, MI. Max passed away February 21, 2017. She is survived by children: Raymond "Rick" (Hazel) Hall, Rodney "Rod" and (Judy - deceased) Hall, Rene' (Robert) Rubin and Ruth Hall, 3 grandchildren: Missy (Greg) Moeggenberg, Katie (Mike) Allen, and Cody Rubin, great grandchildren: Kacie, Maggie, Nolan and Emma step-grandchildren: Doug (Angel) Wall & Charlie, Crystal (Tom) Corfman, Andrea (Mitch) Spreir & Caleb, Jake and Luke, and sisters-in-law: Wanda Whitaker and Pat Hall. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Max, her brother Raymond Whitaker, her sister Margaret Riedel, and twin great-grandsons. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Great Lakes Hospice or Gratiot County Commission on Aging. Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Ithaca, Michigan.
Published in Morning Sun on May 13, 2019