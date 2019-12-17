|
Mildred Kappler, 90, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at her home under the care of Grace Hospice. She was born February 28, 1929, in Isabella County, daughter of the late Edgar and Katie (Ryckman) Reed. She married Harold F. Kappler on January 2, 1947, in Isabella County. Mildred received her high school diploma from Shepherd High School in 1970 along with her daughter, Penny. She is survived by four daughters, Nora Wheeler of Mecosta, Sandra Zeneberg of Rosebush, Penny (Fred) Klisch of Mt. Pleasant, and Marsha Kappler of Mt. Pleasant; eight grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren; brother, Cecil Reed of Gowen; sister, Elaine (Max) Lee of Stanwood; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold in 1983; four siblings, Florence, Nona, Blanche, and Burton. Interment will be in Chippewa Township Cemetery. A private family service is planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Children with Special Needs Fund, 320 S. Walnut, Lansing MI 48913. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 18, 2019