Our beautiful wife, mother and grandmother, Mildred "Elaine” Taylor, age 89, fell asleep in death on Wednesday afternoon, June 12, 2019 at Sparrow Carson Hospital in Carson City, MI. Elaine was born in Owosso, MI on April 7, 1930 to Charles and Dorothy (Reynolds) Buzek. Due to severe childhood asthma, she was not expected to live past the age of 7. Against all odds, she attended The Octagon Country School (where her mother taught) and then later graduated from Morris High School in 1948. She attended CMU for 3 1/2 years until falling in love with, Lawrence Lee Taylor, the brother of her college friend, Grace. After a whirlwind romance of 2 months, they married on July 22, 1952 during his 4 week military leave. They then spent the next 14 months apart as he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. This union was blessed with one child to whom she devoted her entire life and later gave her devotion to her grandchildren. Though disease and age had taken a toll on her outer beauty it could not destroy her beautiful soul. Lovingkindness was her greatest quality. She took great pleasure in beautiful things and in the beauty of the world around her. She lived a fairly simple life treasuring her family and friends. Her faith was that of a little child which silently comforted her at the end. Elaine is survived by her loving husband, Lawrence; daughter June (Dan) Bush; grandsons Davie (Kathy) Bush and Jamie (Jelanie) Bush and grand-daughter Bobbi Jo (Brian) Kieff; great-grandchildren Aubrey, Braylie and Kyler Bush, Keira, Avery and Lexi Bush, Brady, Brooklyn and Blaine Kieff; numerous sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Dorothy Buzek, Uncle Gus Buzek, Grandparents Floyd & Nettie Reynolds, and sisters Anita Hoag and Diane Brand. Visitation will be Friday, June 14, 2019 from 6-8 PM at the Brigham Funeral Chapel in Edmore. Funeral services will be Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11 AM at the United By Faith Christian Church in Wyman. Condolences to the family may be made by utilizing the guestbook at www.brighamfuneralchapel.com
Published in Morning Sun on June 14, 2019