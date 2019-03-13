Morning Sun Obituaries
|
Services
Barden Funeral Home
225 W. Center
Ithaca, MI 48847
989-875-4715
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barden Funeral Home
225 W. Center
Ithaca, MI 48847
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Barden Funeral Home
225 W. Center
Ithaca, MI 48847
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul’s Catholic Church
Ithaca, MI
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul’s Catholic Church
Ithaca, MI
Millie Louise LaFreniere


LaFreniere, Millie Louise, age 85 of Ithaca, joined her husband Bill (Sonny) in eternal life on March 12, 2019. Millie was born in Grand Marais, Michigan, on July 9, 1933, the daughter of Harry and Louise (Baker) Bailey. On September 23, 1950, Millie and Sonny were married. She was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Ithaca, where for many years she made rosary with CCD classes, and was a member of the Altar Society, finance committee, and many other positions within the church. Millie spent every summer in Grand Marais with her children. She loved attending with her children and grandchildren their different sporting events, activities, and family gatherings. Millie is survived by her children, Willie (Rosezan) LaFreniere, Gail (Bob) Huber, Tim (Laurie) LaFreniere, Dave (Chris) LaFreniere, and Deanette (Jeff) Watson; 13 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren with one on the way; many special nieces and nephews; her brothers, William Bailey and David Bailey; and her cat, Luna. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Louise; her husband, Sonny; her brothers, Yale, Harold, and Bruce; and her two sisters, Laone and Norma. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Ithaca with Father Andrzej Boroch officiating. Interment will follow in Ithaca Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Friday at the Barden Funeral Home in Ithaca, with a Rosary at 6 p.m. There will also be visitation Saturday at the Church from 10 a.m. until the start of the service. Condolences may be left for the family online at
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 14, 2019
