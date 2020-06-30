NORTON, MINDY G. age 57, of Mount Pleasant and Greenville, passed away Monday morning, June 29, 2020 at her home in Greenville under the loving care of her cousins and Spectrum Health Hospice. The daughter of Manus Edward and Patricia Lois (Munson) Norton, she was born on August 11, 1962 in Greenville. After graduating from Greenville High School in 1980, she earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism from Central Michigan University where she graduated as class salutatorian. On July 2, 1984 she began her nearly 36 year professional journalism career with The Morning Sun, where she had worked as both the community editor and, for the longest time, as weekend editor in charge of Saturday and Sunday editions. Mindy enjoyed walking, reading, going to the movies and spending time with family and friends and was a life-long member of St. Charles Catholic Parish. She was preceded in death by her father, Manus E. Norton on October 12, 2012; and her mother, Patricia L. “Pat” Norton, on January 24, 2013. Surviving are many cousins including, Mary Nielsen-Towers and Ted Cowles of Greenville, Tara and Jim Babbitt, Trevor Nielsen, Mitchell Babbitt, Jack Babbitt, Lilly Babbitt, Larry Nielsen, Elizabeth Nielsen, Jim and Bonnie Wilson of Midland; Eric and Brianne Wilson, Chad and Shannon Wilson; and many beloved friends. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020 at St. Charles Catholic Church, 505 S. Lafayette Street, Greenville, with the Rev. James B. Wyse presiding. (Please be mindful of the governor’s emergency orders and social distancing limitations of 90 people inside the church and that masks are required to be worn inside the church. Use the Oak Street entrance to enter the church.) Rite of Committal will follow at St. Charles Catholic Cemetery, Greenville. Instead of flowers, Mindy would have appreciated contributions in her memory to the The Humane Animal Treatment Society, 1105 S. Isabella Road, Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858 or donate online at: https://www.hatsweb.org/donate. To send a message of sympathy to the family, sign Mindy’s online guest book, or to share a favorite memory, please visit: www.MichiganCremation.com Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Christiansen’s Michigan Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville, (616) 754-5638.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.