Minnie A. Johnson Obituary
Minnie A. Johnson, 85 of Clare, died Sunday April 5, 2020 at Prestige Place in Clare. She was born August 30, 1934 in Coleman, the daughter of the late Marion & Mable (Wagner) Mogg. Minnie married Donald L. Johnson August 3, 1974 in Coleman. He preceded her in death October 7, 2010. She enjoyed her crafts: sewing, quilting, knitting, gardening and designing flower arrangements. Survivors include her daughter Kathy & Don Hopkins of Clare, daughter-in-law Lois Haggart of Coleman, grandchildren: Angela & Brian Koboldt, Sarah & Brad Darnell, Stephanie Haggart, Jessica Hopkins, great-grandchildren: Nicholas, Ava, Emma, Brandon, brother Jack & Norma Mogg of Mt. Pleasant, sisters Velma Burr of Clare, Darlene & Kenneth Clarke of Coleman, many nieces and nephews. Minnie was also preceded in death by her son Steven L. Haggart, brothers, Junior and Clifford Mogg, and sister Maxine Burch. Private funeral services will be held at the O’Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc., Coleman, with Pastor John Kasper officiating. Burial will take place in Riverlawn Cemetery, Denver Township. Memorials may be directed to Prestige Place or MidMichigan Home Care. A public celebration of Minnie’s life will be held at a later date.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 7, 2020
