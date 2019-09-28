|
|
Helman, Monnie age 72, of Alma, MI, passed away at her home on Sept. 29, 2019. A Memorial Gathering will be held at "River Rock" in St. Louis on Wed., Oct. 2 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Monnie was married to the late Larry Helman for 45 years. Surviving Monnie are their daughter, Jackie (Ed) Cahill of Powhatan, VA; their son, Joseph (Aimee Lehmkuhle) Helman, of Elwell, MI; and 5 grandchildren, Carly, Ian, and Abby Cahill, and Nate and Alex Helman. The family is being served by the Dewey Funeral Home of Alma.
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 29, 2019