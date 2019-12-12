Morning Sun Obituaries
Brigham Funeral Chapel
413 W Gilson St
Edmore, MI 48829
989-427-5261
Mona Jean (Krouse) Bass

Mona Jean (Krouse) Bass Obituary
Mona Jean (Krouse) Bass, age 87, of Blanchard passed away at Maplewood Assisted Living in Mt. Pleasant on December 11, 2019. Mona was born in Rolland Township on March 30, 1932, the daughter of Benjamin and Bertha (Meyer) Krouse. She was raised in the Blanchard area and received her diploma from Montabella Adult Education. Mona married Robert E. Bass on September 30, 1950. She was a proud wife, mother and grandmother, who loved her family above all else. She was a great homemaker, who enjoyed playing euchre, word puzzles and reading paper back novels. Mona is survived by her sons, Tim Bass, Gene (Cheryl) Bass, David Bass, Robert (Angie) Bass; 17 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Max (Phylis) Krouse; and sisters, Marlene Ballard, Martha (Lee) Anderson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Bass; her daughter, June Scheidt; and her parents, Benjamin and Bertha Krouse. A funeral service for Mona will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Brigham Funeral Chapel Edmore with Pastor Ray Francis officiating. The family will greet friends from 12:00 PM until time of service. Interment in Pine River Cemetery will take place in the Spring. Condolences to the family may be made by utilizing the guestbook at www.brighamfuneralchapel.com
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 13, 2019
