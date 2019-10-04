Home

Monica Lou Stephens

age 65, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at her home. Funeral Services for Monica will take place on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Louis Church of Christ with Mr. Jut Daron and Mr. Keith Wise officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow at the church. The family will receive friends on Monday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the church and on Tuesday beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Pardee Cancer Treatment Fund. Envelopes will available at the church. Monica was born September 8, 1954, in Alma, the daughter of John and Gladys (Taylor) Miller. She graduated from Alma High School with the class of 1972. Monica married her high school sweetheart, Ed Stephens on May 26, 1973, in Alma. She was a member of the St. Louis Church of Christ. She enjoyed home decorating, exercising, and biking. Monica is survived by her husband Ed Stephens of Mt. Pleasant; daughters Kandace (Andrew) Nelson of Shepherd, and Kalli Stephens of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren Kaleb Stephens, Olivia Carson, Victoria Nelson, Noah Croll, and Monica Compo; mother Gladys Miller of St. Louis; and brothers Mitch (Marnie) Miller of Shepherd, Jeff (Shannon) Miller of Lebanon, TN. Monica was preceded in death by her father John Miller; and her in-laws Ron and June Stephens. To view Monica’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 5, 2019
