Myrtlegene Blackmer, age 94, of Remus, Michigan passed away Saturday, March 30, at the Isabella County Medical Care Facility of Mt. Pleasant. Myrtlegene was born on January 20, 1925 in Barryton, Michigan, the daughter of William and Myrtle (Tinker) Drew. Myrtlegene was a lifelong resident of the area. On June 24, 1944, Myrtlegene married Hugh Blackmer Jr. in Alma, Michigan. She worked at her husband’s side on their dairy farm and also worked at Ferro Manufacturing. Myrtlegene was a faithful servant of the Lord. She played piano and organ for the Seventh Day Adventist church from age eleven into her mid eighties. Her life truly reflected her faith: “We are just passing through; get ready, Children, to meet the Lord". Myrtlegene is survived by three children, Janet (Gary) Lackie of Anchorage, Alaska, Dolores Kauffman of Kirkland, Washington, and Terry Blackmer of Remus, Michigan; five grandchildren, Scott Lackie, Stacy Lackie, Tracey Miesner, Tony Lackie, and Kelly Reames; many great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister and brother. Memorial services will be held at the Mt. Pleasant Seventh Day Adventist Church on Sunday, April 7th at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Rodney Thompson presiding. The Blackmer Family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the church. A reception will follow at the fellowship hall. Memorial donations may be made to the Seventh Day Adventist Church 1730 East Pickard Road Mt. Pleasant, Michigan 48858 in honor of Myrtlegene’s life and witness. Envelopes will be available at the church or funeral home. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit:
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 2, 2019