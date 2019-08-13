|
Nadine Voisin, 72, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019, at MidMichigan Medical Center in Alma with family by her side. Her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 16, at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home with Father Don Henkes officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery followed by a luncheon at Lincoln Reception Center (attached to the funeral home). The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and on Friday one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. Nadine was born October 19, 1946, in Mt. Pleasant, daughter of the late John and Mildred (Collard) Merrifield. A graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School in 1964, she married John ‘Jack’ Voisin on June 26, 1965, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Nadine was a hairstylist for 55 years and still active. During that time, she owned and operated Nadine’s for 52 years (48 years at the same location on Michigan St.). Some of her favorite pastimes were visiting the casino and yoga. Known to be a little competitive, she enjoyed a good game of cards or any type of board games. More than anything, she enjoyed spending time with her children, especially her grandchildren. Nadine is survived by her husband, Jack; two children, Jackie (Rick) Beltinck of Shepherd and Joe Voisin of Las Vegas, NV; six grandchildren, Aviana, Janae, Savonja, Joey, Jordan, and Jaylyn; sisters, Karen (Howard ‘Bud’) Sageman of Mt. Pleasant and Janice (Tom) DeYoung of Grandville; mother in-law, Kathleen Voisin of Mt. Pleasant; in-laws, Kathy Merrifield of Mt. Pleasant, Mick (Susie) Voisin of Omaha, NE, Ron Voisin of Rosebush, Molly (Mike) York of Mt. Pleasant, MaryAnn (Perry) Hart of Grand Rapids, Tom (Brenda) Voisin of Grand Rapids, and Tim Voisin of Mt. Pleasant; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; twin grandchildren, Jenna and John Beltinck; brother, John ‘Pete’ Merrifield; and father in-law, Walter Voisin. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 14, 2019