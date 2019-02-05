Fries, Nancy (McDowell); Farwell, Michigan. Nancy, age 78, died January 13, 2019. She was born in Summit, NJ, where she lived until her family moved to Swarthmore Pennsylvania. After graduating from Swarthmore High School in 1959, she attended Wilson College and then Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School. Following that she worked for Holiday Magazine from 1962 – 1964. After she married Peter H. Fries on May 16, 1964, they spent a year in Poland teaching English. They moved to Madison Wisconsin in 1965, where her husband taught at the University of Wisconsin. She came to the Mount Pleasant area with her husband in the fall of 1971. While in Wisconsin she spent time helping wives of foreign students learn English and adjust to life in the U.S. In Mount Pleasant she joined the League of Women Voters and the Garden Club for several years until she became interested in local politics, helping on several campaigns for county commission and state representatives. She enjoyed birdwatching, often participating in the annual spring and winter Audubon bird counts. She continued her interest in international students by becoming an “American Mother” for many of the ones she met at Central Michigan University. She is survived by her husband Peter and her sister Ann McDowell. She was preceded in death by her parents, H. Woodward “Woody” and Ruth (Henderson) McDowell. A Celebration of Life will be held June 16, 2019, at the Maple Creek Golf Course, 8400 Genuine Rd., Shepherd MI 48883, times to be announced later. Arrangements made with the Cremation Society of Mid Michigan 1-888-273-3553. To sign online guestbook, visit Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary