Age 85, of Breckenridge, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at her home surrounded by her children. Nancy was born March 29, 1935 in Breckenridge, the daughter of Jay and Ella (Muscott) Coleman. She graduated from Breckenridge High School with the class of 1953. Nancy married Richard “Dick” Hendricks on September 5, 1953. She was a 70 year member of the First Congregational Church of Breckenridge and a member of the Breckenridge O.E.S. She and Dick enjoyed wintering in Texas and their road trip to Alaska on the 50th anniversary of the opening of the Alaskan Highway. She also enjoyed sewing, quilting and making clothing for her family. Nancy loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren; they were the biggest joy of her life. She is survived by her husband Dick, children Cheryl (Mike) Stebbins, Nanette Clapp, Kelly (Mike) Bushre, Richard (Merrit) Hendricks, Douglas (Patsy) Hendricks, David Hendricks, 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren with one on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Norman, Max, Joann, grandson Danny Stebbins and granddaughter-in-law Teresa Goff. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11 am at the First Congregational Church of Breckenridge, 830 Wright St., Breckenridge, MI 48615, with Pastor Nate Tester officiating. Interment will be in Ridgelawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday from 4 to 8 pm at the Lux and Whiting Funeral Chapel, 156 W. Saginaw St., Breckenridge, MI 48615. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Congregational Church of Breckenridge. To view Nancy’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.
