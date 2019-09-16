Morning Sun Obituaries
Smith Family Funeral Homes, St. Louis Chapel
Nancy Jean Goodsell Obituary
Nancy Jean Goodsell, age 87, of Alma, MI, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Masonic Pathways. Funeral Services will be held at Doig Chapel Masonic Pathways, Alma, MI, at 12:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Burial will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery, St. Louis, MI at a later date. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the chapel. Nancy was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan on February 29, 1932, the daughter of Samuel Harrison and Mildred Lucille (Bake) McClure. Nancy graduated from Stanton High School with the class of 1950. She married Eldon H. "Jack" Goodsell on May 19, 1951, in Stanton, MI. He passed away on October 25, 2012. Nancy was a Girl Scout leader for many years. She volunteered for the St. Louis Little League and also took care of their books. Nancy and Jack enjoyed spending time at their cottage on Cold Water Lake, traveling with friends and wintering in Florida. She liked watching the Detroit Tigers and the University of Michigan Football. She is survived by her children: Cathy and Larry Hanley of St. Louis, MI; Cindy and Don Long of Cadillac, MI; Cheryl Whitman of Midland, MI; and Craig Goodsell; 11 grandchildren: Laurie and Mike Hale of St. Louis, MI; Christina and Joe Wilson of St. Louis, MI; Amy Denman of St. Louis, MI; Jeff Hanley of Mt. Pleasant, MI; Niki Vollmar of Cadillac, MI; Amanda Long and Jerry Tran of Chicago, IL; Adam and Elizabeth Long of Chicago, IL; Lucas Long of Cadillac, MI; Jaimeson and Joshua Rutledge of Midland, MI; Anthony Goodsell of Ohio; and Craig Goodsell of Georgia. She is also survived by 20 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother Charles McClure. Memorials may be made to First Church of God St. Louis Supper Club or Gratiot County Commission on Aging. Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, St. Louis, Michigan.
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 17, 2019
