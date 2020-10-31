age 84, of Roscommon, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, at Crawford Continuing Care in Grayling. A private Memorial Service for Nancy will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Interment of ashes will follow in Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends at a public visitation on Friday, November 6, from 4-8 p.m. at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Nancy was born in Loudonville, West Virginia, on October 8, 1936, the daughter of Donald and Kathryn (Gosney) Moose. She married Earl Backus on August 20, 1955, in Mt. Pleasant. Earl preceded her in death on June 18, 2018. Nancy loved spending time with her family. She was a member of Markey Church in Higgins Lake. Nancy is survived by her children, Joseph (Selena) Backus of Mt. Pleasant, Gene Backus (Mary Antcliff) of Higgins Lake, James Backus of Mt. Pleasant, Jonathon Backus (Teresa Shores) of Higgins Lake, and Jeffery (Kari) Backus of Roscommon; 12 grandchildren, Duane, Nick, Joey, James, Brandi, Amie, Chris, Beth, Chantel, Zane, Logan, Brice; 16 great-grandchildren; brother Jim Moose (Connie Wentworth) of Mt. Pleasant; sister Connie (Fred) Bollinger of Middleton; and sister-in-law Judy Backus of Flint. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; brother Donald Moose; and sister Cora “Cookie” Curry. You may view Nancy’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at



