1/1
Nancy Kay Backus
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
age 84, of Roscommon, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, at Crawford Continuing Care in Grayling. A private Memorial Service for Nancy will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Interment of ashes will follow in Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends at a public visitation on Friday, November 6, from 4-8 p.m. at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Nancy was born in Loudonville, West Virginia, on October 8, 1936, the daughter of Donald and Kathryn (Gosney) Moose. She married Earl Backus on August 20, 1955, in Mt. Pleasant. Earl preceded her in death on June 18, 2018. Nancy loved spending time with her family. She was a member of Markey Church in Higgins Lake. Nancy is survived by her children, Joseph (Selena) Backus of Mt. Pleasant, Gene Backus (Mary Antcliff) of Higgins Lake, James Backus of Mt. Pleasant, Jonathon Backus (Teresa Shores) of Higgins Lake, and Jeffery (Kari) Backus of Roscommon; 12 grandchildren, Duane, Nick, Joey, James, Brandi, Amie, Chris, Beth, Chantel, Zane, Logan, Brice; 16 great-grandchildren; brother Jim Moose (Connie Wentworth) of Mt. Pleasant; sister Connie (Fred) Bollinger of Middleton; and sister-in-law Judy Backus of Flint. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; brother Donald Moose; and sister Cora “Cookie” Curry. You may view Nancy’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clark Family Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service
114 S. Bradley
Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858
(989) 775-9943
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by themorningsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved