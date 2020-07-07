Age 89 of Alma passed away peacefully on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Masonic Pathways in Alma. She had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease since 2017. Nancy was born on February 8, 1931 in Owosso, MI the daughter of Rex and Violette (Loy) Teeters and raised in Durand, MI. Nancy was an artist her entire life. She received a Bachelors of Arts from Michigan State University. In the 1950s and 1960s, she created beautiful oil, acrylic, and watercolor paintings. She also created metal, plater and concrete sculptures. In the 1970s she pursued black and white, color, calotype and high-contrast photography. Nancy created silk-screened textiles and prints. She produced many logos and designs for local businesses. Her thistle logo design was used by Alma College in the 1980s and 1990s. Nancy’s “Idiom Series” of Japanese-art inspired icons hung in a local bank. She felt strongly about education and served on the Alma School Board. Nancy received a Master of Art Degree in Industrial Design from Central Michigan University (CMU). She served as a Professor of Art at CMU and at Lansing Community College. Nancy and her husband, Daniel Joseph Greening were lifelong supporters of Alma College and were board members of the Alma Symphony Orchestra. Both were members of the First Presbyterian Church of Alma. Nancy loved organizing art activities. She created an annual Kite Day for Gratiot County, where kids and adults would build and fly kites of their own design. She worked with Dottie Wassenaar, another local artist, to design a park near the Alma Public Library. She was an avid swimmer and received the Red Cross 50 Mile Swim award for her achievements. She is survived by her sons, Daniel Rex Greening and Eric Clare Greening; grandchildren, Dorian Greening and Morgan Greening. She will be greatly missed. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brothers, Owen Teeters and Rex Teeters. A Celebration of Nancy’s Life will be held in Alma date in 2021, when it is safe for her friends to gather. Those desiring may make a memorial contribution to the Alma Symphony Orchestra or the Alma College Development Fund in her name. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux-Moody Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. To view Nancy’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
.