Nancy Lee (Eismann) Theisen
Nancy Theisen, 80, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at The Laurels in Mt. Pleasant. She was born November 10, 1939, in Mt. Pleasant, daughter of the late Victor and Virgie (Reed) Eismann. A 1957 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School, Nancy married John B. ‘Jack’ Theisen on August 26, 1961, at Sacred Heart Church. She was employed as a dental assistant to Dr. William Fortino, DDS for 20 years. In addition, she worked alongside her husband, Jack, at their business, Jack’s Amoco Station in Weidman. Nancy was a member of Sacred Heart Parish and volunteered on the funeral luncheon committee by calling and asking fellow parishioners for a dish to pass. She enjoyed reading, loved animals, and had a strong interest in criminal justice as well as locating former classmates. Nancy is survived by her daughter, Janet (John) Putvin of Cadillac; in-laws, Phyllis Ahlers of Mt. Pleasant, Brenda Theisen of Lake, William (Joyce) Theisen of Mt. Pleasant, Mary Sproule of Davison, Eugene (Janet) Theisen of Mt. Pleasant, Rita (Bruce) Cline of Marshall, Pauline (Steve) Thomas of Lainsburg, and Pat (Sue) Theisen of DeWitt; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack Theisen in 2013; and brothers in-law, Hank Ahlers, Tom Theisen and Robert Sproule. Nancy will be laid to rest in a private service at Calvary Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to donate directly to one of Nancy’s favorite charities, Dedication & Everlasting Love to Animals (www.deltarescue.org), or to the charity of choice. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com

Published in Morning Sun from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
