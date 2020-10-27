Nancy Rose Harris, age 69, of Mount Pleasant, MI, passed away October 24, 2020. Nancy is proceeded in death by her parents John and Nellie Pierce; Sister Mattie Hoggs; Brother John Pierce Jr.; Ernest Pierce. Nancy Rose Harris was born to John Nellie Pierce on February 27, 1951 in Dayton Ohio. Nancy graduated from Northwestern High School in 1969, in Detroit Mi. Nancy moved to Mt. Pleasant Mi with her husband Jamie Harris Sr. In 1975, of that union two children were born. Despite a divorce Nancy continued to make Mt. Pleasant her home. Nancy had the most up lifting personality and positive attitude, she always found the best in everything. Leaving a lasting impression on those she touched. She always had a smile on her face. Nancy enjoyed fishing-planting flowers-cooking-going to the movies-listening to music, Motown was some of her favorites-playing bingo. Nancy was a cashier early in her life, she also attended MJ Murphy Beauty College, in Mt. Pleasant Mi (Graduate). Nancy was a homemaker in later years, also worked as a Direct Care Worker for Listening Ear Crisis Center. After she moved to Marietta Ga to be near her two children she lost her battle to cancer. Her two children where blessed to be at her bedside upon her passing. Nancy’s greatest joy was being a mother and grandmother, the impressions she left on her children and grandchildren are irreversible. Nancy is survived by two children Daughter Lawanda Hester (Harris) of Marietta Ga. Son Jamie Lee Harris Jr. of Sandy Springs Ga. Two sister’s Anna Dean of Detroit Mi. Amanda Davis of Detroit Mi. Two Grandchildren DeArias Harris Zaterry Hester Jr. One Son in Law Zaterry Hester Sr. The dear mother of her first grandchild Monica Lynn Johnson. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com
. Nancy Rose Harris “This love is the Rose that blooms forever”