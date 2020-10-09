Nels Roy Larsen was born 10/16/48 in Alpena, MI to Elwood Larsen and Shirley Reynolds Larsen. He grew up in Alpena, Tucson, AZ and Mt. Pleasant, MI. Nels attended Mt. Pleasant High School and completed distance classes from Indiana Wesleyan University. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1968, he was stationed on the USS Winston and Okinawa. He attended Navy Quartermaster School, and was a Petty Officer trained in Operations and Navigation. Nels served in Viet Nam from 1969-1970, and in the Naval Reserve until 1974. In his civilian life Nels was a commercial refrigeration mechanic. On September 13, 1969 he married Sheila Koopman. They raised four children in the Beal City MI area. Sheila passed away July 30, 1990. He married his current wife Linda on October 9, 1993. They made their home near Midland, MI. She survives him. Nels was a born-again Christian, a loving and caring man and a friend to many. He particularly understood his fellow veterans and chose to dedicate much time and energy to helping those who had seen battle, to find some sense of inner peace in nature and the out of doors. He was an avid Walleye fisherman. Nels founded the Bay County Veterans charity fishing event “Walleyes for Warriors”, as a means to bring a day of joy to veterans who otherwise would have no opportunity to get out in the Bay fishing. He and Linda have been so grateful to the hundreds of boat Captains and others who donated their time and genuine concern to create and maintain this event over the last 10 years. To acknowledge his efforts, in 2015 Nels was named Bay County Veteran of the Year. He also was an avid hunter and through the Fraternal Order of Police and the Drew Foundation he was gifted with his beloved “track chair” that gave him a new lease on life. Through the Drew Foundation he had the opportunity to hunt deer with their volunteers locally and was gifted with a wonderful Elk hunting experience in Colorado. They continue to help others like Nels, who would otherwise be unable to enjoy the out of doors. Nels and Linda loved their family and friends. They enjoyed camping, boating, fishing and traveling, and in recent years, together creating their labor of love, “The Last Resort” near Bear Lake, MI. Nels belonged to the VFW Post 3033, American Legion Post 110 and the Vietnam Veterans of America all in Mt. Pleasant, MI. He was very humbled to be accepted as an honorary member of the Anishinaabe Ogichidaa Veteran Warrior Society of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe. Nels was predeceased by his grandparents, parents, his brother Dale Larsen and his wife Sheila. Survivors include: his four children and their families: Kristina Pung (Roger) and sons Jordan and Jace Pung. Gina Burkholder (Brent) and sons Joshua, Cody and Nicholas Burkholder. Andrea Larsen-Hall (Phil) daughters McKenzie and Alexandrea Eiseler and stepsons, Tim, Drew (deceased) and Cameron Hall. Nels Larsen (Ember) children Sheila and Blake Larsen, and stepdaughter Kaitlyn Holmberg. Three stepsons and their families: Brian Wissner (late Jennifer) and son Thomas (Haley) Wissner. Scott Wissner (Lynda) and sons Dereck Shedlowski and Daniel Wissner. David Wissner (Dana) and daughters Autumn and Oliva Wissner. Survivors also include 3 sisters: Roberta Caszatt of Alma, Lori (Jim) Gilmore of Mt. Pleasant and Nancy Leatz of Mt. Pleasant and many beloved nieces and nephews. Funeral services will take place Tuesday October 13 outdoors at Linwood Beach Marina. The family will greet attendees in the pavilion from 12:00pm to 1:00 pm before the full Military Service begins at 1:00pm. For those attending the service, it will be broadcasted on low frequency FM channel 93.9 on their vehicle radios in the immediate area around Linwood Beach Marina. There will be limited outdoor seating for those wanting to attend the service in person. LBM will have transportation to that pavilion area if needed. Attendees will be able to participate in a drive by to offer condolences to the family after the service has ended. A private committal service will take place after the funeral for immediate family only. Cremation has taken place, burial will be at a later date at Salt River Cemetery Shepherd, MI. In lieu of flowers, Nels’ request was for anyone wishing to make a memorial donation to please consider; The Drew Foundation, Walleye’s for Warriors or Mid-Michigan Hospice. The family would like to thank his hospice nurse, Jackie for her months of compassionate and loving care.



