Corder, Nicholas Dale "Nick" , age 28, of Sumner, died Friday, March 1, 2019, in Montcalm County, Michigan. Nick was born August 24, 1990, in Lansing, the son of Michael Dale and Tammy Jean (Hustin) Corder. He worked for Discount Tire and Battery, Crystal, MI. Nick believed in and loved the Lord. He was actively involved in the Cedar Lake Seventh-day Adventist Church. He loved his mother and father, his brothers, and his nieces and nephew, family and friends. He enjoyed playing ball, bowling, video games, and pretty much anything except fishing and hunting. Funeral services for Nick will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the Cedar Lake Seventh-day Adventist Church with Pastor Jacob Gibbs and Pastor Daniel Jean-Francois officiating. Interment will follow in the Ithaca Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the Cedar lake Seventh-day Adventist Church. Memorial contributions in Nick's name may be made to the Cedar Lake Seventh-day Adventist Church. The family is being served by the Barden Funeral Home in Ithaca.