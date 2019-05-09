|
|
DeLong, Nicholas T.; age 30 of Alma passed suddenly at his home on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Cremation has taken place and there will be a memorial service on Thursday, May 23 at 11:30am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Louis with Father Nate Harburg officiating. Nicholas was born November 1, 1988 the son of Timothy and Sherry (Wisman) DeLong. He enjoyed fishing and camping. Nicholas is survived by his father Timothy DeLong of Alma; his mother Sherry Wisman of Utah; special friend Deanna Riley of Alma; and numerous extended family. Nicholas is preceded by grandparents Darold and Clara DeLong and grandmother Janet Wisman. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry Funeral Home of Shepherd.
Published in Morning Sun on May 10, 2019