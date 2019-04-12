|
age 78, of Saginaw passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, at his home. Funeral Services for Nick will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, April 16, at 12 noon with Pastor Dan Siedlecki officiating. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery. A Luncheon will take place in the Reflections Reception Center follow the Committal Service. The family will receive friends on Monday, April 15, from 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Visitation will continue the day of the service from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Nick was born on May 12, 1940, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Nick J. and Stella (Poplyk) Lezan. He married Penny Watson on June 26, 1965, in Mt. Pleasant. Nick worked for the city of Mt. Pleasant, at Riverside Cemetery before leaving to work for Wilbert Vault Company for over 44 years and 3 years at Superior Vault Company. Nick and family dug graves at Holy Cross Cemetery in Saginaw. Nick was always working on something, whether it be a car or home project. He enjoyed going to the casino and watching the Detroit Tigers. Family was everything to Nick, he loved spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. Nick is survived by his wife, Penny; sons, Charles (Brenda) Lezan of Mt. Pleasant and Nick (Deeann) Lezan, Jr. of Shepherd; grandchildren, Lowell "JT" Lezan, Krystan Lezan, Emily Lezan, Hailey Lezan, CJ Lezan Brittney Miller, and Opal "Noel" Miller; great-granddaughter, Paizlee Lezan and Adalynn Lezan; brother-in-law, Leo Haynes; and sisters-in-law, Shirley Lezan and Rhonda Goodall. Nick was preceded in death by his triplets, Nick, Earl, and Paul; son, Michael Paul; parents; and siblings, Kathy Haynes, Michael Lezan, Annie Campbell, and Richard Lezan. In the words of Nick Lezan, "See you next Tuesday."
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 13, 2019