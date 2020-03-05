|
Nora Belle Elizabeth (Sheppard) Stratton, 86, of McBride, took Jesus' hand and walked through the gates of Heaven on Monday, February 10, 2020, in Homosassa, FL. Nora was born October 30, 1933 to Clarence and Erma Sheppard. She graduated from Edmore High School and married Bernard Stratton on February 12, 1954. She was preceded in death by Bernard; her son, Rod; son-in-law, Don Gilbert; her parents; brother, Buck Sheppard; two granddaughters and a grandson. She is survived by her son Stewart (Susie), daughter Rhonda Gilbert, son Mark, son Tony (Tracy), daughter-in-law Donna (George) Geister; sisters Sandy (Ed) Naugle and Vera Robinette, several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Nora was a member of the McBride Church of Christ, the Treasurer of McBride for 40 years, and a community volunteer helping out at Rock Lake Christian Assembly and Montabella Elementary School. She was well-known for mowing lawns and would be seen pushing a lawnmower and hauling grandchildren in the wagon. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Edmore VFW, 2292 E. Howard City-Edmore Rd., Edmore, MI 48829 on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 2:00p.m. The family looks forward to sharing memories of Nora as we celebrate "the Sunshine" of our lives. Donations may be made to McBride Church of Christ in Nora's memory.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 6, 2020