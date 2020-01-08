|
Nora L. Cummings, age 83, of Blanchard, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Midland. She was born April 26, 1937, in Rolland Township, the daughter of Charles and Vernice (Cook) Manning, and lived in the area her entire life. Nora graduated from Blanchard High School in 1955, and attended Spring Arbor Bible College. On April 27, 1963, she married Clarence A. Cummings. Nora worked at Electro-lux in Greenville from 1965 until retiring in 1998. She was a member of the Mecosta Village Free Methodist Church. Nora is survived by her husband Clarence; one son Steven (Sarah) of Oakland Township; 2 daughters, Stephanie Smith of Texas, Shelly Cavanaugh of Farmington; 10 grandchildren, Jason, Haley, Aslynn, Maggie, Briana, Sean, Ruairi, Hannah, Joshua, and Conor; her sister Joyce Keels of Edmore; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers Merlin and A.J. Manning, and her sisters Margene Dean and Betty Jones. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Janowicz Family Funeral Home in Remus, with Pastor Dar Howard officiating. Burial will be in the Decker Cemetery near Millbrook. Nora's family will greet friends at the funeral home on Friday, January 10, from 2-4, and 6-8 p.m., and prior to services on Saturday. Memorial contributions in her name may be made for her church, with envelopes available at the funeral home.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 9, 2020