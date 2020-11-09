Noreen Margaret Doolittle, age 82 of Vestaburg, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020. She was born September 22, 1938, the daughter of Harry and Margaret (Gillespie) Wickham. Noreen lived to dance, often dancing several nights a week. She loved gardening and had beautiful flower gardens. She loved her family very much, and especially loved being a grandma. Noreen was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Doolittle. She is survived by her daughters, Pamela Jones of Carson City and Annette (Brian) Scott of Crystal; grandchildren, Kory (Michelle) Johnston of Stanton, Kati (Dusty) Harmon of Stanton, Tyler (Abby) Scott of Vestaburg, and Travis (Ashley) Scott of St. Johns; great-grandchildren, Gabi and Hannah Johnston, Kloi and Chase Harmon, Brady and Camdyn Scott, and Owen Scott; and her dear friend, Gene Freeman. A time of visitation to celebrate Noreen’s life will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville. Private funeral services will be held, and private interment will be in Ferris Center Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the Montcalm County Commission on Aging, and memories and messages of condolence may be shared at www.hurstfh.com
.