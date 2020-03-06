|
|
Norma Jean Narragon, age 83, of Vestaburg passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, MI. Norma was born August 24, 1936 in Lapeer, MI, the daughter of Otto and Hazel Shoultz of North Branch. Norma was raised in the Lapeer area and graduated from Lapeer High School with the class of 1953. She then attended Great Lakes Bible College for two years at Vestaburg, MI where she met her husband Donald Narragon, and they were married September 21, 1956 and celebrated fifty-four years of marriage before his death on October 19, 2010. Norma had been employed as a secretary for Leonard Refineries of Alma, Tri-County Community Hospital of Edmore, and for more than 20 years as secretary to the superintendents of Vestaburg Community School. Surviving are two children, son Jeffrey of Vestaburg and daughter Pamela and Jeffrey Goss of Ionia, a sister Ruth Kegerreis, and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Norma was preceded in death by her parents Otto and Hazel Shoultz, her husband Donald Narragon, and her brother and sister-in-law Wayne and Eileen Shoultz, and brother-in-law Robert Kigerreis. The family will receive the comfort of friends at a time of visitation scheduled Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at Brigham Funeral Chapel. A memorial service in Norma’s honor will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Ferris Church of Christ in Vestaburg, MI, where she was a member, with Pastors George Showers and Henry Hawver officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Ferris Township Cemetery with a luncheon at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to: His House Christian Fellowship, 1171 Trowbridge Rd, East Lansing, MI 48823, or Scholarship for Continuing Education in Norma’s name for the Meijer Heart Neuro ICU nurses/staff.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 7, 2020