Norma Jean Recker
Norma Jean Recker; age 85 of Elwell, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at Warwick Nursing Home in Alma, Michigan. There will be a private viewing and graveside service for Norrma. Norma Jean was born in Edmore, Michigan to Paul Jensen and Goldie Jensen on December 1, 1934. Norma played in the band and on the basketball team in high school. With her husband (Richard Recker) she helped successfully run the family farm, Rich’s Trading Ranch and Recker’s Toy Tractors. Norma was dedicated to her husband and family. Her passion was BABIES. She treasured the many moments with her many loving grandchildren and loving great-grandchildren. Norma is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son Mitchell Recker, two brothers Paul Jensen and Robert Jensen, five sisters Phyllis Edgerly, Doris Jensen, Agnes Johnson, Zeonna Kyser, and Janet Throop. Norma Jean is survived by her four children Cindy, Mike, Cheryl (Mike Anderson), and Roger (Sandy) and the many blessed grand and great-grandchildren. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry Funeral Home of Shepherd.

Published in Morning Sun from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Funeral Home
106 W. Wright Ave
Shepherd, MI 48883
989-567-4511
