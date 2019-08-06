|
Norma L. Johnson, 88, died on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Michigan from multiple health issues, with family at her side. Norma was born on April 18, 1931 in Lansing, Michigan to Albert and Marjorie (Delamarter) Jana. The family moved to Cheboygan in 1932 and Norma graduated from Cheboygan High School in 1948. On May 26, 1951 she married Arnold (Arny) Johnson. While raising five children, she worked as a seamstress, creating many homemade garments for her children. When her children were older, she worked as a Deputy County Clerk in Cheboygan. In 1975 the family moved to Alma where she worked at Consumers Power until the office closed. She then worked at GTE and retired from there in 1991. In later years, she loved crafting quilts and made many homemade garments for her children and grandchildren. She was also an avid flower gardener. With her husband, she enjoyed Aqua Aerobics and traveling, including England, Scotland, Germany and Canada. Norma also enjoyed searching genealogy records and reading. She was very proud that all their children graduated from college. Surviving are 5 children, Linda Beckman of Mobile, Alabama; Regina Johnson of Lansing; Thomas (Jean) Johnson of Herndon, Virginia; Ned (Betty) Johnson of Santa Clara, California; and Annette Johnson of Marion, Ohio; grandchildren, Shannon and Michael Johnson of Herndon, and Kelsey and Rachel of Santa Clara; and brother, Donald (Marilyn) Jana of Cheboygan. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Arnold (Arny) Johnson; parents, Albert and Marjorie Jana; brother, Robert Jana; an infant brother; and son-in-law, James Beckman. Funeral Mass is Monday, August 12, 2019 at St. Gerard Catholic Church, 4437 W. Willow Hwy, Lansing with Fr. Prabhu Lakra officiating. Visitation 2-4, 6-8 PM Sunday with a 7 PM Rosary at Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing and 1 hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Eaton County Meals on Wheels, or Home Delivered Meals through the Gratiot County Commission on Aging.
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 7, 2019