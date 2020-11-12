Norma Vada (Hayward) Brasington, age 93 of Mt. Pleasant and Farwell area, passed away November 9, 2020 at the North Woods Nursing Center in Farwell. Norma was born the daughter of the late Norman and Elsie (Guyton) Hayward on February 24, 1927 in Pontiac Twp., Oakland County. At the age of 4 she moved to Evart; then in 1940 she moved to Mt. Pleasant and graduated from M.P.H.S. in 1943. Norma had worked for Dr. R.A. Northway, Knights Dry Cleaners, Firestone Store and Govers Department store in Mt. Pleasant. She was united in marriage to Jesse Clair Brasington for 72 years, having been married December 28, 1947 at the St. Johns Episcopal Church in Mt. Pleasant; together they had six children. Norma enjoyed Bowling, Sewing, Cards, their cottage at Silver Lake and traveling the U.S. in their Motorhome. She was a member of the Moose, Eagles and V.F.W. Norma was a past Madam President of the Lake Eagles, Aerie 3761 where she made over 200 vest for the Aerie. Norma also made the huge marching American flag that received much recognition in local, state and national parades. She worked many years on the Mt. Pleasant Election Board as well as being Election Chairman for Gilmore Twp. and Farwell School elections. Norma is survived by her husband, Jesse; children Barry Lee (Nancy) of Rosebush, Michael Ivan (Sandra) of Farwell, Roxie Ann (Fred) Prout of Rosebush, Jon Craig and Randy “Amos” (Sue Huntoon) both of Farwell; 21 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and many great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son David; brothers Don, Merlin “Bill” and Jack; a sister Mary Lee Roberts; her stepfather Lucius Allis and a granddaughter Shane Brasington. Visitation and services will be held at the Farwell Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 5 to 8 P.M. with services led by Mr. Kelly Morley to take place on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 1 P.M. Burial will follow in the Gilmore Twp. Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Staff of North Woods Nursing Center. On-line guestbook at www.stephenson-wyman.com