age 89, of Big Rapids passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at his home under the care of his family and Spectrum Hospice. A Memorial Gathering for Norman will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Saturday, January 18, from 12 noon until 3 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Spectrum Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Norman was born on December 12, 1930, in Detroit, the son of Charles and Norma (McDonald) Yesmunt. Norman proudly served his country in the United States Army. He married Janet Beach on June 23, 1957, in Vestaburg. Norman worked for Dow Chemical as a color technician for 35 years, retiring in 1989. Norman enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren's sporting and musical events, gardening, ice fishing, and family get togethers. Norman is survived by his wife of 62 years, Janet; children, Blake (Maureen) Yesmunt of Shepherd, Scot (Lori) Yesmunt of Indianapolis, Douglas (Julie) Yesmunt of Dewitt, and Beth (Bill) Wise of Bay City; 17 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren with 1 on the way. Norman was preceded in death by his daughter, Kelly Jo Thybault; parents; brother, Charles Yesmunt; and sisters, Marion E. Connell and Doris Jean Spiegel. You may view Norman’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 12, 2020