Shattuck, Norman, age 85 of Mt. Pleasant, passed away quietly on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at home with family members surrounding him. Norman was born April 24, 1934 the son of George and Edna (Cobb) Shattuck. He married Flossie Burggraf October 8, 1954. He has lived in the Shepherd area all his life. He loved to fish and hunt and taking his grandchildren with him. Norman is survived by 5 children Katherine Shattuck and Larry of Shepherd, Kevin (Marcia) Shattuck of West Branch, Debbie (Jeff) Miller of Ohio, Dawn Albring of Edmore, and Kim (Kevin) Evans of Blanchard; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and siblings. Norman is preceded in death by his wife Flossie, both his parents, and many siblings. Funeral services for Norman will be Thursday, February 6 at 11am at the St. Louis Holiness Church with Pastor Matthew Smart officiating. There will be visitation on Wednesday, February 5 at Berry Funeral Home from 4 to 8pm. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made on behalf of Norman to the Isabella County Soup Kitchen.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 4, 2020