Olga Geiling, 88 died Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Midland County Pinecrest Farms with her family by her side. She was born in Warren Township July 3, 1931 the daughter of the late Sam and Helen (Sagan) Kaszczyk. Olga Kaszczyk married Robert L. Geiling September 27, 1952 in Coleman. He died March 2, 2015. She was an avid reader, loving and ambitious mother. Olga started working at a factory in Clare and later, when her son David needed transportation to Midland for school, she then was employed at Nugent Drug in Midland. Olga made others feel comfortable and secure. Survivors include her children, Rhonda Washington of River Rouge, David Geiling of Midland, grandchildren Jennifer and Juliann Washington, great-grandchildren Malik Washington and Aubrianna Caldwell, sisters: Mary Shileikis of OR, Helen Kupiec of OR, Angeline Earley of Waterford several nieces and nephews. Olga was also preceded in death by her son Steven Mark Geiling, brothers, John Joseph and Peter Kascheck, sisters, Kathryne Schember and Stella Fante. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday September 9, 2019 at St. Anne Catholic Church, Edenville, with Fr. Daniel Fox OFM, Cap, officiating. Burial will take place in the Warren Township Cemetery, Coleman. Friends may call at the O’Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and on Monday at the church starting at 10 a.m. until the time of services. A Rosary will be shared Sunday at 7 p.m. Memorial contribution may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association or Midland County Pinecrest Farms.
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 7, 2019