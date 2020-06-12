age 78, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Andahwod Continuing Care in Mt. Pleasant. Due to the ongoing indoor gathering restrictions by executive order, a private funeral service for Orin will be held on Sunday, June 14th at 1 p.m. at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Pontiac on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Friends are invited to attend a public visitation on Sunday beginning at 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. Family and friends are invited to join the services via a live broadcast on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. To do so, please visit the webcasting link at Orin’s Book of Memories at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com or https://www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralchapel. Orin was born January 22, 1942, in Detroit, the son of Robert and Hagar (Bailey) Fallis. He was a graduate of Southfield High School with the class of 1960. Orin was a proud U.S. Air Force Vietnam Vet. He retired from Detroit Edison after 30 years of service. Orin loved going to the casino, playing bingo, and attending pow-wows. He also enjoyed classic cars, collecting bobbleheads, doing beadwork, and shopping in the lost and found. He will be remembered for decorating his door for holidays. Orin was also a proud member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe. Orin is survived by his first wife and close friend Julia Fallis of Pontiac; his children: Tonya Fallis of Waterford, Tammy (Danny) Salas of Mt. Pleasant, Tabitha Jones of Rochester, Tracy Fallis (Robert Byrd) of Pontiac, Tandi Fallis (Terry McClusky) or Mt. Pleasant, and Trevor (Tabitha) Fallis of Mt. Pleasant; 16 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; brothers Robert Fallis of Milford, Kenny Fallis of Fenton; and sister Lorraine (Sparky) Bergevin of Mt. Pleasant. Orin was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Toni Simpson; and sister Lynette Fallis. You may view Orin’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.