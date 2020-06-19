Pamela Brackbill, age 65, of Alma, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Masonic Pathways in Alma. Pam was born October 4, 1954 in Salem County, NJ., the daughter of Gordon and Patricia (Runda) Thomson. She married Rev. R. Thomas Brackbill on June 26, 1976 in Jamesburg, NJ. Pam was an elementary music teacher for many years. She was an active member of Big Brothers Big Sisters working as a match specialist. She is survived by her family: Rev. Tom Brackbill, Karen (Stephen Riddle) Brackbill, David (Megan) Brackbill, Daniel Brackbill, Elizabeth Smith and Craig (Angela) Thomson. Pam was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law Al Smith. A private memorial will be held, but the family encourages Pam’s friends to submit their favorite memory of her. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. To view Pam’s obituary or to leave a message or memory for the family, please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Sun from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.