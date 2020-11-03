1/1
Pamela (Bush) Mailand
Pamela Bush Mailand, age 72, passed away in her Flower Mound, Texas home on Monday October 26, 2020 after a courageous fight with cancer. Pam was born March 13, 1948 in Alma, Michigan to Howard and Annabelle (Bringardner) Bush. She graduated from St. Louis High School in 1966. Pamela is preceded in death by her father, mother and brother, Jeffery Bush. She is survived by her children, Christopher and Heidi Mailand of Flower Mound, Texas, and Laura and Galen Zimmerman of Dripping Springs, Texas; grandchildren Frederique and Cooper Mailand; Mailand, Ava and Parker Zimmerman; and her sisters, Sally and Michael McNamara of Grayling, Michigan, Janet Richardson of St. Louis, Michigan, and Barbara Morse of East Lansing, Michigan. Her life was spent in devotion to her family. Her children and grandchildren were her greatest joys as she dedicated her life work to her family around her. She leaves a legacy of love and kindness to all of those whose paths she crossed, as life led her from Michigan to Indiana, Wisconsin, and finally to Texas in 1993. Pam was a member of Trietsch United Methodist Church in Flower Mound, Texas where she attended regularly and enjoyed fellowship with other believers. She also enjoyed an active lifestyle of gardening, exercising, and being outdoors. Pam was truly a delight to know and love; full of kindness, wisdom, and a heart for others. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that charitable donations be made to Trietsch United Methodist Church or the American Cancer Society.

Published in Morning Sun from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
