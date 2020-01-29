|
Patricia Barbour, 73, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Green Acres Assisted Living. She was born July 11, 1946, in New Jersey, daughter of the late Edwin and Antonette (Jicha) Flukey. She graduated from Camden Catholic Holy Cross High School in Cherry Hill, New Jersey and married George Jeffrey Barbour on July 23, 1965, in Maple Shade, NJ. They moved to Mt. Pleasant in 1970 where she raised her family and began studying at Central Michigan University. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in 1978. She had worked for Isabella Bank as a teller and, for 30 years, was employed by CMU in the inter-library loan department, retiring in 2011. Some of Pat’s favorite pastimes were reading, knitting, crocheting, fishing, and bird watching. She co-owned Barbour and Daughters Antiques. Pat is survived by four daughters, Dawn (Estel) Tanner of Lake Isabella, Diana (Jim) Jacobs of Fishers, IN, Autumn (Bill) Voss of Midland, and Amber Barbour (Chris Edmonds) of Mt. Pleasant; 13 grandchildren, Alexandra and Shelby Carter, Nicholas, Brodie, and William Jacobs, Morgan, Laura, Riley, and Jackson Voss, and Justin Edmonds, Seth Barbour, Ambrosia Yarch, and Dominic Matney; and in-laws, Mary Smith and Vincent Durso. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jeffrey Barbour; and two siblings, Edwin Flukey and Joanne Durso. Her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 31, at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home with Deacon Larry Fussman officiating. A luncheon will follow. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. and on Friday one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit:
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 30, 2020