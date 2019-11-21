|
|
Patricia Ann Draper, age 78 of Lake Isabella passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Pat was born on September 8, 1941 to Robert P and Dorothy O (Krepps) Moon in St. Johns, MI. She grew up in the St. Johns area and graduated from St. Johns High School with the class of 1959. On September 2, 1978 Pat married Jack Draper in St. Johns. Pat worked as an accountant doing books for many years. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, country music, and church gatherings; but most of all she loved her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Pat leaves to cherish her memory her children, Connie (Patrick) Paez, Yvonne (Alan) Wilcox, Jeff (Christine) Pattison, Wendy (Gary) Bliss; stepchildren, Jack Draper, Ron (Kathy) Draper, Nicole (John) Draper-White and Scott (Tami) Draper; brothers, Dean (Mary Lou) Moon, Robert (Judy) Moon and Gary (Mary) Moon and 15 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Pat was preceded in death by her husband Jack and her parents. A funeral service for Pat will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Maier Family Funeral Home, 5483 W. Weidman Road in Weidman. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service from 10-11 a.m. Burial will be at North Star Cemetery. Memorial donations in Pat’s memory may be made to Elara Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Maier Family Funeral Home of Weidman, MI. 989- 644-5000
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 22, 2019