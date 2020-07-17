Patricia Ann Lyon; age 79 of Shepherd passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 peacefully at home with family by her side. Patricia was born July 7, 1941 in Mt. Pleasant the daughter of Howard and Crystal (Robison) Grace. She married Clayton Richard Lyon on August 22, 1959 in Owosso at Salem Lutheran Church. She was employed by Head Start and later by The Morning Sun. She was an active and devoted member of the Zion Lutheran Church on Coldwater Rd. of Mt. Pleasant. She was a member of the Shepherd Historical Society for many years. Clayton and Pat moved from Mt. Pleasant to a farm on Summerton Rd. in August of 1972. In 2000 they started spending their winters in Zephyrhills, FL. Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life. Patricia is survived by her husband Clayton; 7 children Timothy (Luz) Lyon of FL, Wendy (Howard) Hufford of FL, David (Jackie) Lyon of Vestaburg, Robert Lyon of Riverdale, Michael (Sharon) Lyon of Riverdale, Jeffery Lyon of Shepherd, and Gregory (Shelia) Lyon of Alma; 15 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Patricia is preceded by both her parents, grandchild Christopher Hufford, and her two brothers Arnold and Robert Grace. Services for Patricia will be Wednesday, July 22 at Zion Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. with Pastor Rick Tuttle officiating. There will be visitation on Tuesday, July 21 from 2-8 p.m. at Berry Funeral Home in Shepherd. Memorials can be made on behalf of Patricia to Zion Lutheran Church.



